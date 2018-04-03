Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ra Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 48.1352348898948 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 118,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,348. The firm has a market cap of $171.44, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.30. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 2,000,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 2,500,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade.

