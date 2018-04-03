Radium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $871,962.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00047666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Radium has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $871,962.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00204424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 3,470,404 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

