RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.84 Million

Equities analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $234.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.23 million and the highest is $236.45 million. RadNet reported sales of $229.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $234.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $960.82 million to $962.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. FIX assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, insider John V. Crues sold 19,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $197,036.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $447,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,838. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $594.16, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

