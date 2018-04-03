Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RadNet (RDNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on RadNet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. FIX initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $694.54, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $447,772.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,852. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RadNet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RadNet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RadNet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in RadNet by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

