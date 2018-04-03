Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $66.87 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00017835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00129538 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012704 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029119 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cabbage (CAB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,168,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “RadonPay is an attempt to use the blockchain to send files of any size. The website is no longer working. “

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, EtherDelta, Huobi and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiden Network Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.