Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 54,319 Shares of Best Buy (BBY) Stock

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 54,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $3,793,095.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,892.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BBY traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $20,459.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 54,319 Shares of Best Buy (BBY) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/rajendra-m-mohan-sells-54319-shares-of-best-buy-co-inc-bby-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.