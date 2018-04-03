Ralph Izzo Sells 20,833 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,039,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $1,007,483.88.

On Thursday, February 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,062,483.00.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 2,691,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,359.38, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ralph Izzo Sells 20,833 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ralph-izzo-sells-20833-shares-of-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-stock.html.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.