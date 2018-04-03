Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Ralph Lauren worth $26,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,688,000 after purchasing an additional 893,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 35.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,550,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,436,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 973.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,410,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 559,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,088.11, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $119.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

