Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) and Ramaco Resources (METC) Head-To-Head Survey

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) and Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Alliance Holdings GP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alliance Holdings GP pays an annual dividend of $2.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Ramaco Resources does not pay a dividend. Alliance Holdings GP pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ramaco Resources and Alliance Holdings GP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alliance Holdings GP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.78%. Alliance Holdings GP has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Ramaco Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Alliance Holdings GP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Alliance Holdings GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $61.04 million 4.84 -$15.41 million ($0.41) -17.98 Alliance Holdings GP $1.80 billion 0.83 $185.98 million $3.20 7.74

Alliance Holdings GP has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Holdings GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Alliance Holdings GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45% Alliance Holdings GP 10.36% 16.54% 8.67%

Volatility & Risk

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Holdings GP has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Holdings GP beats Ramaco Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

Alliance Holdings GP Company Profile

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of mining complexes, including Webster County Coal’s Dotiki mining complex; Gibson County Coal’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine; Warrior’s mining complex; River View’s mining complex and the Hamilton mining complex. The Appalachia segment consists of various operating segments, including the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining mining complex. The Mettiki mining complex includes Mettiki Coal (WV)’s Mountain View mine and Mettiki Coal’s preparation plant. Other and Corporate segment includes marketing and administrative activities.

