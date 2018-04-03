Credit Suisse Group Increases Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $10.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on Ramaco Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of METC opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 55.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 91.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 89.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

