Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) Share Price

Media stories about Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Randgold Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.4544763758576 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. Goldman Sachs upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Numis Securities cut Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Randgold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Shares of Randgold Resources stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,422. The stock has a market cap of $7,853.33, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.11. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $328.62 million for the quarter. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 7.13%. research analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Randgold Resources’s payout ratio is 67.81%.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

