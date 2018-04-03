Range Resources-Louisiana (MRD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.00

News headlines about Range Resources-Louisiana (NASDAQ:MRD) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Range Resources-Louisiana earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the energy company an impact score of 46.6585049689746 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MRD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 1,604,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,983. Range Resources-Louisiana has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Range Resources-Louisiana Company Profile

Range Resources-Louisiana, Inc, formerly Memorial Resource Development Corp, is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with substantially all of its activities in the Terryville Complex of North Louisiana. The Company’s segments include MRD and Memorial Production Partners LP (MEMP).

