Range Resources (RRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

RRC traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. 7,856,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,613.76, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.71 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,850.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,832,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $611,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,543,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $265,170,000 after acquiring an additional 673,151 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 431,852 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,579,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 2,708.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,057,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 2,948,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

