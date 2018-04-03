Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ranger Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.9385788537321 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 and a P/E ratio of -10.03. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

