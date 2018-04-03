Rapid7 (RPD) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 268,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,921. Rapid7 has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,176.58, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 16,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $457,214.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $500,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,384,381 shares of company stock valued at $76,344,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rapid7 (RPD) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/rapid7-rpd-upgraded-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.