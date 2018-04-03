Rasputin Online Coin (ROC) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

Rasputin Online Coin (CURRENCY:ROC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Rasputin Online Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00016259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rasputin Online Coin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Rasputin Online Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rasputin Online Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00722741 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00177457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Rasputin Online Coin Profile

Rasputin Online Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,383,638 tokens. The official website for Rasputin Online Coin is ico.rasputinonline.com. Rasputin Online Coin’s official Twitter account is @rasputinonline.

Rasputin Online Coin Token Trading

Rasputin Online Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Rasputin Online Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rasputin Online Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rasputin Online Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

