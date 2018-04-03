Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Rational (RAA) a €610.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €590.00 ($728.40) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €620.00 ($765.43) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($611.11) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €563.57 ($695.77).

Rational stock remained flat at $€511.00 ($630.86) during midday trading on Friday. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($528.80) and a one year high of €595.02 ($734.59).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center MULTIFICIENCY product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

