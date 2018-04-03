Raymond James & Associates Buys 95,437 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 319,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 187,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,925,000 after acquiring an additional 124,387 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/raymond-james-associates-has-20-83-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj-updated-updated.html.

iShares MSCI Japan Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.