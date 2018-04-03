Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Hilliard Lyons raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,645.27, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

