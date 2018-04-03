Raymond James Financial Trims Element Financial (TSE:EFN) Target Price to C$8.50

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James Financial from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.40% from the stock’s current price.

EFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Element Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Element Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Element Financial from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.90.

Get Element Financial alerts:

EFN stock opened at C$4.04 on Friday. Element Financial has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$12.47.

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$229.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Trims Element Financial (TSE:EFN) Target Price to C$8.50” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/raymond-james-financial-cuts-element-financial-efn-price-target-to-c8-50-updated-updated.html.

About Element Financial

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in North America. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.