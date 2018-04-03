Raymond James Financial (RJF) Insider Paul D. Allison Sells 6,600 Shares

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) insider Paul D. Allison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $637,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond James Financial stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.33. 995,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,939. The stock has a market cap of $13,019.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Raymond James Financial has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 79,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

