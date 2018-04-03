Raymond James Financial (RJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry in the past three months. This upside was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to grow via acquisitions, given its strong liquidity position. The acquisition of Scout Investments and Reams Asset Management division, along with the prior transactions will support the company’s profitability. While elevated expenses remain a major concern for the company, its efficient capital deployment initiatives boost shareholder value.”

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

RJF traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. 78,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,254. Raymond James Financial has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,019.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 9.00%. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 20,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $1,972,895.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,236.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,080. 10.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 642,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 690,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 218,548 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 618,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial (RJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/raymond-james-financial-rjf-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James Financial (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.