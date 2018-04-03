Zions Bancorp (ZION) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Zions Bancorp stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,362.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $67,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne R. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $81,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

