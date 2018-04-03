Raytheon (RTN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 44.693511830424 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.36.

Shares of RTN traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.05. 1,449,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,249. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $149.70 and a 12-month high of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62,265.36, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.88, for a total value of $861,145.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 44,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.90, for a total value of $9,667,570.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,339 shares in the company, valued at $29,867,390.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,812 shares of company stock worth $20,174,182 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

