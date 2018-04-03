Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have $245.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon's share price outperformed the broader industry over the last one year. The company is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. Looking towards 2018 and beyond, Raytheon expects to witness continued growth and strong demand for the areas of counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and deterrence. Moreover, the company is a strong cash generator, which allows it to pay attractive dividend to shareholders. Raytheon has a distinct focus on its overseas business. Foreign military contracts continue to be the vital growth driver for Raytheon. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwinds for Raytheon.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Raytheon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.36.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.73. The company had a trading volume of 479,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $149.70 and a 52 week high of $222.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,265.36, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $112,078.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 6,076 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,302,208.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,812 shares of company stock worth $20,174,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

