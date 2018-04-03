RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Tsu Te Huang Sells 34,746 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Tsu Te Huang sold 34,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $919,379.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $419.52 and a PE ratio of 14.87. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $27.55.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter. analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $12,123,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $8,591,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp (the Bank) is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank (Bank) and RBB Asset Management Company (RAM). The Company operates Royal Business Bank, which is a California state-chartered commercial bank.

