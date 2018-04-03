RealChain (RCT) Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinBene and OKEx. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $618,566.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00703224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00174118 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00032363 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OTCBTC and CoinBene. It is not possible to buy RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.