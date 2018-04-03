Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RETA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

