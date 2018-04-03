Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2018 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,803 ($24.91) to GBX 1,836 ($25.37). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,700 ($23.49) price target on by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,831 ($25.30) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2018 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price target on the stock.

2/13/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,250 ($17.27).

2/8/2018 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($25.56) price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price target on the stock.

1/29/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2018 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,508 ($20.83) price target on the stock.

1/24/2018 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($21.41) to GBX 1,800 ($24.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,750 ($24.18) price target on by analysts at S&P Global. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,295 ($17.89) to GBX 1,640 ($22.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Beaufort Securities from GBX 1,460 ($20.17) to GBX 1,530 ($21.14). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,450 ($20.03) to GBX 1,560 ($21.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($20.03) price target on the stock.

1/24/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,880 ($25.97) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price target on the stock.

1/23/2018 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,803 ($24.91) price target on the stock.

1/23/2018 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($23.49) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,450 ($20.03).

1/23/2018 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a GBX 1,330 ($18.38) price target on the stock.

1/23/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,660 ($22.93) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2018 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,725 ($23.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,490 ($20.59).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,652 ($22.82) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6,570.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,202.67. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 977.38 ($13.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($23.47).

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,383 ($19.11), for a total transaction of £44,850.69 ($61,965.58). Insiders have acquired a total of 132 shares of company stock worth $192,562 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

