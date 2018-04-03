Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Morneau Shepell (MSI)

Morneau Shepell (TSE: MSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2018 – Morneau Shepell had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Morneau Shepell was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

3/9/2018 – Morneau Shepell had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.50 to C$27.25.

3/8/2018 – Morneau Shepell had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Morneau Shepell had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of Morneau Shepell stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,015. Morneau Shepell Inc has a one year low of C$19.09 and a one year high of C$25.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Morneau Shepell had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of C$158.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is presently 125.81%.

Morneau Shepell Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides health and productivity, administrative and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health and productivity of their employees. The Company offers its services to organizations that are situated in Canada, the United States and internationally.

