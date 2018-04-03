Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayer (BAYN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bayer (FRA: BAYN):

3/27/2018 – Bayer was given a new €127.00 ($156.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Bayer was given a new €111.00 ($137.04) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Bayer was given a new €102.00 ($125.93) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Bayer was given a new €120.00 ($148.15) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Bayer was given a new €120.00 ($148.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Bayer was given a new €140.00 ($172.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Bayer was given a new €125.00 ($154.32) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Bayer was given a new €127.00 ($156.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Bayer was given a new €104.00 ($128.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Bayer was given a new €95.00 ($117.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Bayer was given a new €118.00 ($145.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Bayer was given a new €125.00 ($154.32) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Bayer was given a new €95.00 ($117.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Bayer was given a new €104.00 ($128.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Bayer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/2/2018 – Bayer was given a new €105.00 ($129.63) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Bayer was given a new €102.00 ($125.93) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Bayer was given a new €120.00 ($148.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer was given a new €121.00 ($149.38) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer was given a new €100.00 ($123.46) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer was given a new €124.00 ($153.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer was given a new €118.00 ($145.68) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer was given a new €129.00 ($159.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer was given a new €125.00 ($154.32) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer was given a new €125.00 ($154.32) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer was given a new €140.00 ($172.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bayer was given a new €124.00 ($153.09) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Bayer was given a new €105.00 ($129.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Bayer was given a new €125.00 ($154.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Bayer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

2/12/2018 – Bayer was given a new €125.00 ($154.32) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Bayer was given a new €140.00 ($172.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Bayer was given a new €125.00 ($154.32) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Bayer was given a new €129.00 ($159.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bayer stock opened at €91.79 ($113.32) on Tuesday. Bayer AG has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($152.86).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

