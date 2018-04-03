Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($88.42) price objective by UBS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($99.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($110.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($69.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 6,550 ($90.49) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,164.78 ($98.99).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,034 ($83.37) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,562 ($76.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($112.05).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

