Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,091 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,938 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,048 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,352 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat Software stock opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26,463.91, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Red Hat Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Hat Software from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Red Hat Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Red Hat Software Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

