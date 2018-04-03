JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the open-source software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Red Hat Software to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Red Hat Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

Get Red Hat Software alerts:

Shares of RHT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.60. 569,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36. Red Hat Software has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $167.36. The stock has a market cap of $26,463.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Red Hat Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Red Hat Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,091 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Red Hat Software by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Red Hat Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,938 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Red Hat Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,048 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/red-hat-rht-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated.html.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.