Red Hat Software (RHT) PT Set at $180.00 by Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo set a $180.00 target price on Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

RHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Red Hat Software from $142.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on Red Hat Software to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Red Hat Software stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,623. Red Hat Software has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26,463.91, a PE ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Hat Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 10.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,325 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,534 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,899 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 857,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $95,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

