Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of RRGB traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.55, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 1,500 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $86,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Howell sold 3,416 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $214,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

