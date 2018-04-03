ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $129.96 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.04576880 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00632458 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00076897 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00055878 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00195039 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinhouse. It is not presently possible to purchase ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

