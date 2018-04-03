ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Tops $122.49 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $122.49 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinhouse.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.84 or 0.04503270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054295 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00605451 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00079188 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00055827 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00218652 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, YoBit, Coinhouse, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReddCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.