Redmile Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,274.18, a PE ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 1.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,305,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,239,321.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,150 shares of company stock worth $7,233,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/redmile-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-2500-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-updated-updated.html.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.