Redmile Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (CASC)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CASC) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,320,523 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned about 1.28% of Cascadian Therapeutics worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cascadian Therapeutics by 6,622.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cascadian Therapeutics by 415.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 308,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cascadian Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 343,838 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cascadian Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cascadian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cascadian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of CASC stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Cascadian Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Cascadian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Oncothyreon Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor.

