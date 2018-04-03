Camco International’s (LON:RED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Camco International (LON:RED) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.30) price target on the stock.

Shares of RED remained flat at $GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday. Camco International has a one year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 12.68 ($0.18).

Camco International Company Profile

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

