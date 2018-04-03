RefToken Reaches Market Cap of $3.86 Million (CRYPTO:REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, RefToken has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One RefToken token can currently be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00070964 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $45,350.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00718874 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00184258 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00030978 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,429 tokens. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, IDEX and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

