Regalcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,883.00 (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Regalcoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $6,883.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Regalcoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00045900 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 125.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinonatX (XCXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Regalcoin

REC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is not possible to purchase Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

