Raymond James & Associates Purchases 25,017 Shares of RELX (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in RELX (NYSE:RELX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of RELX worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RELX by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 326,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in RELX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 702,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 148,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in RELX by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 83,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RELX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in RELX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 857,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. RELX has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22,107.30, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from RELX’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. RELX’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of RELX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RELX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of RELX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RELX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

RELX Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

