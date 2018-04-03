RELX (NYSE:RELX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about RELX (NYSE:RELX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RELX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 43.9742548425027 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get RELX alerts:

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. 467,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. RELX has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $24.03.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from RELX’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. RELX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. Goldman Sachs upgraded RELX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RELX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded RELX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded RELX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RELX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RELX (NYSE:RELX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/relx-relx-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

About RELX

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for RELX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.