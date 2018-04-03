Remark (MARK) Stock Price Up -1.2%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 398,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,514,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

MARK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Remark from $10.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. equities analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Osrow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Remark by 529.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 395,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Remark by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

