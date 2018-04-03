Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.43% of OceanFirst Financial worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCFC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 111,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,283.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In related news, Director Angelo Catania sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $39,837.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Iantosca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,995 shares of company stock worth $732,065. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/renaissance-technologies-llc-buys-12700-shares-of-oceanfirst-financial-corp-ocfc-updated-updated.html.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.