Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $807,263,000 after acquiring an additional 222,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,371,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,259,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,967,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,200,000 after buying an additional 92,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 929,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,924,000 after buying an additional 81,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.99 per share, with a total value of $148,489.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,574,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,464,849.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $85,589.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,502.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,309. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IFF opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,805.98, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.70%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

