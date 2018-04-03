Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 369,500 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 369,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.71% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $21,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 59,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $728.48, a PE ratio of 724.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

