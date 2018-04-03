Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.56 Million Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of National Health Investors worth $35,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 144,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens set a $79.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,794.70, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 57.19%. sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.47 per share, with a total value of $130,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,672.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Spaid bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $63,066.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,812 shares of company stock valued at $183,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

